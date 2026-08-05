Drone Delivery for Prescriptions?

The Cleveland Clinic is testing a new drone delivery program that could significantly speed up prescription delivery for patients. In partnership with Zipline, drones are delivering medications to eligible patients living within a five-mile radius of a suburban hospital facility. The prescriptions are lowered safely into designated areas using GPS-guided technology, allowing patients to receive needed medications in minutes instead of hours or days. The pilot program is evaluating the system's accuracy and reliability, with hopes of expanding service to more patients in the future.