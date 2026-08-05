ICE detains Maine Medical Center nurse, prompting protest

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -- Nurses at Maine Medical Center held a protest outside the Portland hospital Wednesday morning, as they continue to call for the release of a colleague who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Maine’s Total Coverage has confirmed that Debora Kapisha, a registered nurse at Maine Medical Center, is in ICE custody. The Maine State Nurses Association said ICE agents detained Kapisha on Thursday, July 30, while she was traveling through Boston Logan International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Kapisha was arrested by ICE on Thursday.

“Kapisha entered our country on May 14, 2024, on a visa that was set to expire on November 13, 2024. She failed to depart before this date in violation of our nation’s immigration laws. She will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of her removal proceedings. She will receive full due process," the DHS spokesperson said in a statement shared with Maine's Total Coverage.

Kapisha works as a medical-surgical nurse at Maine Medical Center. The union said Kapisha, who is from Zambia, is legally authorized to live and work in the United States while her asylum case is pending. Maine’s Total Coverage has not independently verified details of her immigration status.

"Any pending application does not confer legal status," the DHS spokesperson said in their statement.

The union said ICE planned to transfer Kapisha from Massachusetts to Louisiana, but said Thursday that will not be the case. Kapisha's attorneys and union representatives are seeking her release and trying to prevent the transfer.

“Debora is an amazing nurse and takes great care of her patients,” said Abigail Nelson, a registered nurse who works with Kapisha. “She is a kind and supportive coworker. We are like a family here, and it feels like a piece of us is missing.”

The nurses are also calling on Maine Medical Center to sponsor Kapisha for permanent residency.

MaineHealth said Wednesday that it has contacted members of Maine's congressional delegation in an effort to get more information about Kapisha's status.

MaineHealth officials said all individuals who come to work at MaineHealth are thoroughly vetted to assure they are authorized to reside and work in the United States. MaineHealth officials said they received no notice that Kapisha was taken into custody and have been provided no information by immigration officials as to her current whereabouts or the status of her case. MaineHealth officials said they did hear from Kapisha's attorneys and that they are providing the appropriate support as the attorneys work to secure her release.

"Needless to say, we are concerned, especially given that this individual appears to have been living and working here legally," Britt Crewse, president of MaineHealth's Southern Region, which includes Maine Medical Center, said in a statement.

Crewse said he is also concerned about the impact this could have on other MaineHealth care team members who happen to be immigrants.

"We take great care in making sure everyone who comes to work for us is legally authorized to do so," Crewse said. "Nevertheless, the enforcement surge by immigration authorities has many of our care team members on edge."

The DHS spokesperson noted that the United States is offering $2,600 to all people who are in the country illegally, as well as a free flight to self-deport.



