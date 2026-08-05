Indio Giving Away Free School Supplies and More This Friday

Indio is handing out 1,800 free backpacks this Friday to help local kids get ready for school. The giveaway happens during Food Truck Fridays on August 7, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Towne Street and Bliss Avenue in Downtown Indio.

It's the fourth year the city has done this, and it's grown into one of the most popular events for Food Truck Fridays. Backpacks and school supplies will go out free on a first-come, first-served basis, though supplies are limited, so families are encouraged to show up early. Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is also giving out 1,000 free scoops while they last.

The backpacks are coming from community donations, including a full pallet from Costco, and the city is covering the school supplies.

The event comes as students in the Coachella Valley Unified and Desert Sands Unified school districts get ready to head back to class on August 19.



