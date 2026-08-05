Living Desert Scholarships Inspire Future Conservationists

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is helping shape the next generation of conservationists through two educational scholarship programs designed to make wildlife education more accessible.

The Desert Defender Challenge, now in its second year, provides scholarships that fund classroom visits to The Living Desert for educational experiences centered on conservation and environmental awareness. Alongside it, the Wonderfully Wild Scholarship gives students the opportunity to explore the zoo's animal habitats, botanical gardens, and conservation programs.

For many students, these field trips mark their first visit to a zoo or botanical garden, creating memorable experiences that can inspire a lifelong appreciation for wildlife and nature.

A major focus of both scholarships is supporting Title I schools, ensuring students who may not otherwise have the opportunity can participate in hands-on learning experiences.

According to The Living Desert, the Desert Defender Challenge also encourages students to make small, meaningful environmental changes within their own schools, showing them that individual actions can have a lasting impact on conservation efforts.

Through these scholarships, The Living Desert hopes to educate, inspire, and empower future generations to become leaders in protecting wildlife and the natural world.