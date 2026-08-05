Manny the Movie Guy Gets Harry Jowsey and His “Marriage Judges” to Spill All the Netflix “Let's Marry Harry” Tea

Guys, I am HOOKED. Netflix's newest guilty pleasure, Let's Marry Harry, has me completely obsessed — and I got the full scoop straight from the groom himself!

I sat down with Harry Jowsey and his hand-picked squad of "marriage judges" — Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty — to find out if reality TV's most talked-about bachelor is REALLY ready to settle down for good.

Harry got brutally honest with me about why now is finally the time to find "the one," and he admitted exactly what could go wrong if he trusted his own judgment alone. That's precisely why he brought in backup.

Amanda opened up about the deeply personal bond that made her the perfect person to help vet 20 potential brides — she's not just a judge on this show, she's genuinely invested in getting it right for Harry. Ex-girlfriend Georgia gave me her honest, unfiltered take on how Harry's approach to love has evolved since their relationship — and yes, I asked whether she caught herself comparing the women to her own time with him. And Sonny broke down exactly what "wife material" means in Harry's eyes, straight from someone who knows him best.

Plus, I pressed Harry on the big question everyone's asking: is he really ready to be a husband AND a dad?

Grab your popcorn, because this cast held nothing back with me. Watch our interview above. For our full, uncut interview, click here.

Let's Marry Harry is streaming now on Netflix.

Mwah! 💋

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