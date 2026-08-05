Palm Springs Unified Students Return to Class

Palm Springs Unified School District students returned to class today for the start of the new school year.

The district has 28 schools, including Cathedral City Elementary, where educators and parents are focusing on setting goals and building positive routines for students.

For parents, the first day of school marks a new grade and new opportunities for growth. One parent said she wants her daughter, who is entering third grade, to feel confident and understand that she has a purpose.

PSUSD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess says the district wants students to know they are valued, welcomed and affirmed.

At Cathedral City Elementary, Principal Brenda Santana says this year's theme is "Level Up." The school is challenging students and teachers to set goals and work toward achieving them.

Educators also emphasize the importance of regular attendance. They say showing up consistently helps students build habits and character that can benefit them throughout life.

Parents are also encouraged to establish routines at home and motivate their children to meet their goals.

Coachella Valley Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District will begin the new school year on August 19.