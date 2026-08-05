Palm Springs Unified Students Return to Class With New Policies, Leadership

Thousands of Palm Springs Unified School District students are back in class this morning for the start of the new school year.

This year brings new policies and leadership changes at some campuses across the district.

At Palm Springs High School, new principal Anthony Rice says he's excited to welcome students and help them make the most of the opportunities available on campus.

Rice says his biggest goal this year is to see students grow and thrive, while supporting their families and the broader school community.

He also encourages students to stay engaged in the classroom and take advantage of the programs and resources available to them.

Rice says the school is focused on preparing students for success both during their time at Palm Springs High School and after graduation.