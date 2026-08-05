Teamsters California Sues DMV Over Driverless Heavy-Duty Truck Testing Rules

Teamsters California has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles, challenging the state's new regulations allowing the testing of driverless heavy-duty trucks on public roads.

The union alleges the DMV did not properly evaluate the potential safety risks, economic impacts or possible job losses before adopting the regulations.

According to the lawsuit, Teamsters California is asking the court to repeal the rules, arguing the public was not given a meaningful opportunity to review and comment on the proposed changes before they were approved.

The regulations would allow testing of autonomous heavy-duty trucks on California roadways, a move that has drawn attention from both the transportation industry and labor groups.

Teamsters California contends the state should have conducted a more comprehensive analysis of how the regulations could affect public safety and workers whose jobs may be impacted by autonomous vehicle technology.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit in court.

The case could influence how California regulates autonomous commercial vehicles and the process state agencies use when adopting future transportation regulations.

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