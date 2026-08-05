Underwear, Oysters, and a Traffic Light Turns 112

Wednesday, August 5th, brings a lineup of holidays that could only exist in 2026, and Jerry Steffen is here to walk through every one of them before diving into this week's Pop Quiz.

First up, it's National Oyster Day, a celebration for anyone who loves slurping down the salty shellfish. There are more than a hundred different species of oysters out there, and each one is named after the body of water where it's found. Not everyone on set is on board with the raw version, though deep fried oysters got a much warmer reception.

The calendar also marks National Traffic Light Day, and this one comes with a real milestone. It's the 112th anniversary of the very first electric traffic light system, which lit up in Cleveland on August 5th, 1914.

Rounding out the holiday lineup is National Underwear Day, when folks are encouraged to slip into their favorite undies, whether that's boxers, briefs, panties, trunks, thongs, boy shorts, or tidy whities. Since Jerry is a meteorologist, there was really only one kind of joke waiting to happen about his own unmentionables.

That underwear theme sets up both questions in this week's Pop Quiz, so viewers will want to watch the segment closely before locking in their answers.

Question 1: Remember when Tom Cruise's character famously danced in his underwear while lip syncing to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's 1979 hit "Old Time Rock and Roll"? What is the name of the film that iconic scene comes from?

A) All the Right Moves

B) Cocktail

C) Risky Business

Question 2: Ever wonder why some superheroes wear their underwear on the outside of their costumes? The look is apparently modeled after circus performers and wrestlers from decades ago. Which of these superheroes does not follow that classic undies on the outside trend?

A) Batman

B) Spider-Man

C) Superman

Think you know the answers? Watch the full Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz segment above to find out if you got them right, and see how the NBC Palm Springs crew did too.