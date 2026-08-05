Local & Community
Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A woman was found dead in a vacant desert
lot in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said today.
The individual, identified only as an adult female, was found Tuesday
in a desert area east of San Ardo Road and Pomelo Drive, according to Lt.
Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
There were no immediate signs of foul play, Saucier said. The
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 5, 2026
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