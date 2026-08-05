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Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs

Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs

  DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A woman was found dead in a vacant desert
lot in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said today.
   The individual, identified only as an adult female, was found Tuesday
in a desert area east of San Ardo Road and Pomelo Drive, according to Lt.
Christopher Saucier of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
   There were no immediate signs of foul play, Saucier said. The

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 5, 2026

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Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs