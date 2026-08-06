Buc-ee's Sues Ohio Mini-Mart Over Beaver Logo Sparking Public Backlash

Popular gas station chain Buc-ee's is facing intense public backlash after filing a federal trademark lawsuit against Beaver's Minimart, a small corner store located in Beavercreek, Ohio, over the business's cartoon beaver logo.

In the lawsuit, the mega-chain accuses the local convenience store of trademark infringement. Buc-ee's claims that the mini-mart's use of a smiling cartoon beaver with wide eyes is unauthorized and is likely to cause confusion among consumers.

The legal action has sparked outrage across social media and generated a wave of local support for the Ohio store. Neighborhood businesses, including a local bakery selling fundraiser cookies and a burrito restaurant, have stepped in to help raise money for the store's legal defense fees. A local law firm also posted a video online offering support for small businesses facing pressure from larger corporations.

The controversy comes shortly after late-night comedian John Oliver mocked Buc-ee's on his show for its history of aggressive trademark litigation against other businesses. During the segment, Oliver introduced a line of parody merchandise labeled "Buc-Off," with proceeds designated to fight hunger in the United States. Commenting on the comparison between the logos, Oliver argued that consumers are unlikely to confuse a local corner store with the massive rest-stop chain.

Legal experts point out that brand protection has statutory limits. Legal analyst Danny Cevallos explained that Buc-ee's does not have the right to exclude everyone else from using cartoon beavers, noting that the central legal question is whether the two logos are similar enough in the same marketplace to cause a likelihood of confusion among customers.

Despite the pending legal proceedings, public opinion online has leaned heavily in favor of the local business, with patrons and community members calling for boycotts and speaking out against the corporate lawsuit.

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