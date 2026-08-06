Caswell County Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Injured in North Carolina

Three people are dead and another person remains hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Caswell County, North Carolina.

Deputies with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Brooks Road in the Prospect Hill community, located about 30 miles west of Durham, around 8:00 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered multiple individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden Jr. confirmed that four people were shot in total and three of the victims died at the scene. Authorities stated that all four individuals involved, including the suspected shooter, were adults and members of the same family. The surviving victim was transported to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is leading the active investigation with immediate assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Forensics teams and investigators spent Wednesday interviewing witnesses and gathering physical evidence from the property.

Sheriff Durden noted that law enforcement agencies had no record of previous disturbance calls or requests for service involving the family members at the residence.

Official names of the deceased and injured family members have not been released publicly as authorities work to complete next-of-kin notifications.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the violence, but Sheriff Durden reassured local residents that there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

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