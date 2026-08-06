Desert Regional Hospital Offers Breastfeeding Support for New Moms

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and health care providers are highlighting the importance of support for new mothers.

Desert Regional Medical Center offers several resources designed to help moms who may experience challenges with breastfeeding.

Farah Grammer, a health care provider and mother who has worked at Desert Regional for 10 years, says she understands those challenges firsthand.

Grammer says she didn't have the support she needed when she became a new mother. Now, she works to make sure other moms have access to that support.

The hospital offers breastfeeding classes for expectant mothers, along with lactation support seven days a week.

Staff members can provide hands-on help with breastfeeding and latching while answering questions and offering encouragement.

Grammer says every nurse on the unit receives breastfeeding training, while additional staff members have specialized credentials in lactation support.

The hospital also has access to donor breast milk for babies who may need additional nutrition while a mother's milk supply is developing.

Grammer says donor milk can be especially helpful for mothers recovering from complications or a C-section, which can sometimes delay milk production.

She emphasizes that new mothers don't have to navigate breastfeeding challenges alone.

Hospital staff and resources are available to provide support before and after delivery, helping new moms feel more confident as they begin motherhood.