FAA orders inspection of hundreds of 737 Max jets for cracks

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets for cracks in the body of the plane, warning that undetected damage could reduce the aircraft’s structural integrity.

The new airworthiness directive applies to an estimated 471 US-registered Boeing 737 Max 8s, Max 9s and Max 8-200 airplanes.

Cracks were found on some planes in a structural reinforcement around the forward service door on the right side of the airplane, next to the front galley, the FAA said.

Airlines must inspect the area on a schedule based on each airplane’s usage and repair any cracking before returning an affected airplane to service.

Boeing has changed its manufacturing process to address the issue on newly built airplanes, the FAA said. CNN has reached out to Boeing for comment.

The FAA did not order the aircraft grounded, saying the required inspection intervals provide multiple chances to detect cracks before they could compromise the airplane’s structural integrity.

The directive takes effect September 10.

Last month, the FAA proposed another airworthiness directive that would require the inspection of seat assemblies on 453 Boeing 737 Max jets in case they were incorrectly installed.

The manufacturer has been under scrutiny since a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines jet in January 2024. The National Transportation Safety Board found four bolts that were supposed to hold the door plug in place were missing when the plane was delivered the airline in October 2023.



