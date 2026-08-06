Free Nutrition Workshop Coming to Desert Hot Springs on Saturday

The Latin Women's Club of Desert Hot Springs is hosting a free healthy nutrition workshop this Saturday.

The workshop will be held at the Desert Hot Springs Library from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn the basics of balanced nutrition and get tips for improving energy and digestion.

Organizers will also share ways to build healthier habits into daily routines and make simple changes for a healthier lifestyle.

The free community event will also feature raffles and health-focused resources.

Organizers say the goal is to continue supporting Coachella Valley families by providing information and tools to help them live a more balanced lifestyle.