Hop, Skip, and Gossip!

IPA fans have plenty to celebrate locally, with the hoppy beer style tracing back to the United Kingdom in the 1700s, when it was originally brewed to survive the long export trip to India. The style didn't take off in the United States until the last few decades, and now the Coachella Valley has a lively scene of its own, with spots like La Quinta Brewing, Coachella Valley Brewing Company, and Desert Beer Company all pouring local favorites.

Fresh Breath Day serves as a friendly reminder to keep the floss, mouthwash, and water nearby, since a dry mouth can invite more bacteria than you'd like.

Then there's Gossip Day, a nod to the age old art of chatty small talk, celebrated on the birthday of Luella Parsons, one of the most famous newspaper gossip columnists of the early 20th century. Her old school gossip columns definitely hit different than the celebrity buzz of today.

With gossip on the brain, the show cooked up two celebrity themed questions to put the crew, and viewers, to the test.

1) The rock band REO Speedwagon scored dozens of Billboard hits in the 70s and 80s. Which 1981 power ballad opens with the line, "heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another you've been messing around"?

A) Can't Fight This Feeling

B) Keep On Loving You

C) Take It On The Run

2) The teen drama Gossip Girl ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012, starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley. But who provided the unseen narration guiding viewers through all that upper class drama?

A) Amy Adams

B) Kristen Bell

C) Scarlett Johansson

Think you know your power ballads and prime time narrators? Test your knowledge by watching the full segment above, and see if you can keep your own win streak alive.