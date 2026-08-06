Jackie the Bald Eagle's Anemia Has Worsened, Vets Run Advanced Tests to Find Out Why

There's a new update on Jackie, the Big Bear bald eagle recovering at the Ojai Raptor Center. Her anemia has gotten worse, and veterinarians ran a new round of advanced tests this week to figure out why.

Jackie was hurt last month in a fight with two other eagles and ended up in the water afterward, raising concerns she may have swallowed fishing equipment. X-rays later ruled that out, though the cause of her anemia and kidney inflammation remain unknown.

On Monday, blood work showed her red blood cell levels, what vets measure using something called packed cell volume, had dropped to 13%, meaning her anemia had gotten worse since the last check. The Ojai Raptor Center said its veterinary team responded "quickly," moving Jackie into additional advanced diagnostic testing and requesting expedited lab work to better understand her condition.

On Wednesday, Jackie underwent a contrast CT scan and a bone marrow biopsy. According to the center, she "recovered well from anesthesia" and is back in her recovery enclosure receiving supplemental oxygen. Her veterinary team is now reviewing the results alongside her scientific advisory council and outside specialists, though the center says some lab work is still pending.

"We will share a more comprehensive update once we have had the opportunity to review everything," the center said.



