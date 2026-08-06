Jalapeño Salmonella Outbreak Action

A growing salmonella outbreak linked to jalapeños has prompted Qdoba to remove the peppers from its restaurants, just one day after Chipotle took similar action. The CDC says 27 states have reported cases, with more than 300 people sickened and 36 hospitalized. Health experts say contaminated irrigation water is a common source of salmonella on produce and remind consumers that while outbreaks can occur, the U.S. food supply remains generally safe.