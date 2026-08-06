Man charged in 2004 La Quinta murder heads back to court

UPDATE: A felony settlement conference has been postponed to Sept. 1 for Zazueta.

The man charged in the 2004 killing of a La Quinta teenager is due back in court Thursday morning.

40-year-old Eddie Zazueta of Bermuda Dunes has pleaded not guilty to murder, along with gun and great bodily injury allegations, in the death of 17-year-old Daniel Medina.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Zazueta, who was 18 at the time, got into a confrontation with Medina and shot him multiple times before running from the scene in July 2004.

The case went cold for years until detectives reopened it and gathered enough evidence for an arrest.

Zazueta is expected in court Thursday for a felony settlement conference.