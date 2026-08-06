Mane Salon Stylists Offer Free Back-to-School Services

A group of Palm Desert stylists is helping students and teachers look and feel their best before the new school year.

At The Mane Studio, stylists understand that salon services can be expensive, especially during the back-to-school season.

That's why they're offering free haircuts and other beauty services to local teachers and students.

The event takes place Monday, Aug. 10, at The Mane Studio near Highway 111 and Portola Avenue.

Services include free haircuts, eyebrow waxing, manicures and more.

Organizers say the goal is to help students and school staff feel confident while taking one financial burden off families.

The stylists, many of whom are mothers themselves, say they understand the challenges families face this time of year.

They also say the event highlights the importance of community support and making students feel comfortable, safe and welcome as they begin a new school year.