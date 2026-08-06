Meet Lulu, Our Pet of the Week from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus

On today's Pet of the Week, Veronica Perez with the Coachella Valley Animal Campus stopped by with Lulu (ID# A1920272), a five-month-old shepherd mix who came into the shelter as a stray just before August. Lulu is still growing but is already a full-blown sweetheart, wiggly, affectionate, and easygoing enough to handle a bath and a car ride without any trouble.

Lulu isn't the only one hoping to find a family this month:

Milo (ID# A1790631) , a two-year-old shepherd mix with a husky-like curled tail, has been at the shelter since mid-April and gets along well with his kennel mates.

Paloma (ID# A1925920) , a one-year-old Australian Cattle mix, came in around the Fourth of July, and Perez says she may be one of several dogs who ended up at the shelter after getting spooked by fireworks.

Joana (ID# A1929242) , a four-month-old brown tabby, is calm for a kitten but still ready for a home of her own.



The timing lines up with Clear the Shelters, running throughout August at all Riverside County shelter locations. Adoption fees are waived for the entire month, and adopted pets go home already spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and tagged. Perez says the goal is simple, get as many animals as possible out of the shelter and into loving homes.

Anyone interested in adopting Lulu, Milo, Paloma or Joana can visit the Coachella Valley Animal Campus or find more information through the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.



