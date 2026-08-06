OneFuture Coachella Valley Hosts College Send-Off for Male Students

As a new school year begins, OneFuture Coachella Valley is helping male college students prepare for success through its annual Gents Alliance College Send-Off.

The event was held at the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus and brought together an estimated 40 to 60 incoming and returning college students from across the Coachella Valley.

Students participated in mentorship opportunities, networking sessions and discussions focused on men's mental health, campus resources and strategies for succeeding in college.

Organizers say the goal is to ensure students have access to the tools and support systems they need throughout their academic journey.

“Today is really focused on making sure that our male students have access to the resources that are important to support their academic and career goals,” an event organizer said. “That includes making sure that they're accessing health and wellness resources, connecting to scholarships, internship opportunities and really building that community that will support their academic and career success.”

The Gents Alliance program was established in 2015 and now serves students at 12 regional high schools, as well as College of the Desert. The program focuses on mentorship, leadership development and college readiness for young men throughout the Coachella Valley.

Organizers say building strong relationships and connecting students with educational and career opportunities can help improve long-term success both in college and beyond.

The annual send-off serves as an opportunity for students to begin the academic year with a network of peers, mentors and community resources designed to support them every step of the way.

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