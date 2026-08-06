Powerball Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $856 Million Ahead of Saturday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $856 million after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing.

Lottery officials say it is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2026 so far, continuing a streak of rollovers that has pushed the grand prize to one of the biggest in recent years.

Officials also say jackpots are growing more quickly following the recent expansion of Powerball ticket sales into the United Kingdom, increasing ticket sales and contributing to larger prize pools.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

In the Coachella Valley, the growing jackpot has caught the attention of residents who say the life-changing prize is enough to inspire them to buy a ticket.

“I've always wanted to,” one local resident said. “I've never actually gotten around to buying a ticket. It's one of those things I've got to do.”

When asked what he would do if he won the estimated $856 million jackpot, he said his first priorities would be taking care of his loved ones.

“First things first, probably quit my job because I wouldn't need it anymore,” he said. “Second thing, make sure my brothers are good, make sure my sisters are good, my family [is] good.”

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, and the jackpot will continue to grow until a ticket matches all six winning numbers.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.