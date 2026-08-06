Sen. Bernie Moreno tells CNN he sent daughter and granddaughter ‘out of state to a secure place’ amid Max Miller allegations

(CNN) — Sen. Bernie Moreno told CNN that he sent his daughter, Emily Moreno, his granddaughter and his wife “out of state to a secure place” as GOP Rep. Max Miller, Emily’s ex-husband, faces heightened scrutiny over abuse allegations, which he denies.

“I sent my daughter, granddaughter, and wife out of state to a secure place until such time as they feel safe,” Moreno told CNN on Thursday.

Miller told CNN this wasn’t true and showed CNN emails showing his ex- wife communicating flight information to him and allowing a video visit with their daughter.

A spokesperson for Miller said, “Congressmen Miller knows exactly where his daughter is. Emily asked to take the child to see family in Florida. They were not wisked away to some bunker. This is getting sad.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Emily Moreno for comment.

Miller denied any wrongdoing in an interview with CNN on Tuesday and vowed to stay in his reelection race.

Sen. Bernie Moreno over the weekend said that Miller, his former-son-in-law, “should not serve” in Congress, calling him “a danger to my daughter.”

In June, CNN obtained police videos in which Emily Moreno emotionally describes abuse allegations against Miller, including an incident in which she says he held a gun to her. Miller, in separate police interviews, denies he ever abused her, calls his ex-wife “manipulative” and alleges she struggles with mental illness.



