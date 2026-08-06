Yucca Valley Man Found Buried in Backyard; Roommate Arrested

An apparent murder investigation is unfolding in Yucca Valley after a missing man was found dead and buried in the backyard of his home.

According to several published reports, authorities say 61-year-old Daniel Joslin had not been seen or heard from since June 26.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began a missing-person investigation on July 3.

Detectives initially received information that Joslin may have traveled to Oregon. Investigators later found no evidence that he ever made the trip.

The investigation eventually led deputies back to the Yucca Valley home Joslin shared with his 60-year-old roommate, Cris Jones.

On July 29, detectives served a search warrant at the home on Carlyle Drive.

That's when they discovered human remains buried in a shallow grave in the backyard.

The San Bernardino County Coroner's Office later confirmed the remains belonged to Joslin.

Investigators identified Jones as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

With help from law enforcement in the Portland, Oregon, area, Jones was located and arrested Sunday.

He is being held without bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released a possible motive in Joslin's death.