Abby's Tail Hasn't Stopped Wagging, and She's Still Waiting for a Home

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Abby, a three-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since April. Abby's story is a tough one. Her owner passed away, and after being transferred from the Blythe shelter, she ended up here, still waiting.

Jen met her last week and knew right away she had to be her next FIDO outing. From the moment they left the shelter, Abby was a dream. She rode perfectly in the car, walked beautifully on leash, and won over everyone she met. That little nubby tail, Jen says, never stopped wagging.

"A kennel can't tell a dog's story, but an outing can," Jen said. "It gives dogs like Abby the chance to show people who they really are. And sometimes that's all it takes to help them find a family."

If you're interested in adopting Abby, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1905713.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



