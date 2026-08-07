Acrisure Series Returns as COD Athletics Nears Major Upgrade

The Acrisure Series is back for its third year, bringing some of the biggest names in college basketball to the Coachella Valley this November.

One of the marquee matchups will feature perennial powerhouse Duke University taking on Washington State University on November 21st.

The series will also feature several other notable matchups, including USC versus South Carolina and SMU versus LSU.

Fans looking to catch the action can purchase tickets for the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, College of the Desert is nearing the completion of a major upgrade to its athletic facilities.

The multi-million-dollar project was first introduced in 2020, and finishing touches are now underway.

The football program is set to receive a new 20,000-square-foot stadium building, along with new weight rooms designed to benefit COD athletes.

The upgrades are expected to provide College of the Desert athletes with improved facilities as the school continues to build its athletics programs.

NBC Palm Springs Sports will take viewers inside the new facilities in the coming weeks for an exclusive look at the improvements and what they mean for Desert Athletics.