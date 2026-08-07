An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on August 7, 2026!

Because of the heat and humidity, an Extreme Heat Warning continues for the Coachella Valley-area through Sunday.

Today the Coachella Valley will be under a mix of Sun and clouds with dew points in the 60s and middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the 20s.

You can expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with some humidity and midday temps just above 110° both afternoons.

Next, the Valley will experience elevated humidity levels on Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies with slightly below-normal highs just under 110° both days.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings