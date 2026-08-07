Big Bear’s Famous Bald Eagle Jackie Returns to Critical Condition

Jackie, the famous bald eagle known for her nest at Big Bear Lake, is back in critical condition after another drop in her red blood cell levels.

Jackie has been receiving treatment at a raptor center in Ojai since she was found injured in mid-July following an altercation with two juvenile eagles.

Veterinarians are now providing Jackie with oxygen therapy and other supportive care while monitoring her around the clock.

According to her veterinary team, the altercation likely caused some of Jackie’s injuries, but they still have not determined what is causing her dangerously low red blood cell levels.

Her recovery has been marked by a series of setbacks and improvements, with supporters around the world following her condition and hoping she makes a full recovery.

Jackie is part of a well-known pair with Shadow, another bald eagle who has shared the Big Bear Lake nest with her for several years.

The pair successfully raised two fledgling eagles this year before Jackie was injured.

The nest has become a popular attraction for people who follow the bald eagles through live cameras and online updates. Fans have continued watching for news about Jackie and hoping to see her return to Big Bear Lake.

For now, veterinarians say Jackie remains under close observation as they work to determine the cause of her continued blood loss and provide supportive treatment.

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