Coachella Extends Filing Deadline for City Council Election Candidates

The City of Coachella has extended the nomination period for candidates seeking one City Council seat in the Nov. 3 general municipal election.

The new filing deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. The extension applies to candidates who are not the incumbent for the four-year City Council seat.

To qualify, candidates must be registered voters who live in the City of Coachella at the time their nomination papers are issued.

Candidates must submit their completed nomination papers to the City Clerk’s Office at the Coachella Civic Center by the Aug. 12 deadline.

The extension gives additional time to eligible residents interested in running for the available City Council seat to complete the nomination process and submit the required paperwork.

The seat will carry a four-year term. The election is part of Coachella’s general municipal election scheduled for Nov. 3.

Residents considering a run for City Council are encouraged to review the city’s candidate requirements and filing procedures before submitting their nomination papers.

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