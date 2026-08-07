Free Back-to-School Giveaway to Provide Supplies in La Quinta

Local students can stock up on school supplies this weekend during a free back-to-school giveaway in La Quinta.

The Making Our Mark Back-to-School Giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 to 10 a.m. at La Quinta Chevrolet and Cadillac.

Families attending the event can receive free backpacks and school supplies to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event will also feature pizza, prizes and activities for children, giving families an opportunity to enjoy some fun while getting school essentials.

Organizers say supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be available while supplies last.

Families hoping to attend are encouraged to arrive early because the number of backpacks and school supplies is limited.

The giveaway is part of the community's efforts to help local families prepare for the new school year and ease some of the costs associated with school supplies.

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