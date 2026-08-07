Indio Gives Away Free Backpacks During Fourth Annual Back-to-School Event

As the new school year gets underway across the Coachella Valley, the City of Indio is helping local families prepare by providing free backpacks and school supplies during its annual Friday Food Trucks event.

The back-to-school themed event marks the fourth year the city has included the giveaway, bringing families together for food, music, activities and resources ahead of the first day of school.

Ernesto’s Loving Care Foundation also participated in the event, providing backpacks to local children. Founder Jessica Beltran said helping students prepare for school is especially meaningful to her.

“I am here to make these children smile,” Beltran said. “I’m here to provide backpacks for our community. I’m here to help the children get ready for their first day of school.”

Beltran said the foundation’s mission was inspired by the loss of her son and that helping children in the community brings her joy, even during extreme summer temperatures.

“These kids are what bring me the most joy,” she said. “It could be 118 out here and it’s OK because I lost my son, and that’s where this whole foundation started.”

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes also attended the event and thanked the community members and businesses that helped make the giveaway possible.

“It’s just so important for us to support our kids,” Holmes said. “Thank you so much. Thank you to Costco. Thank you to everyone that donated these backpacks in support of our kids.”

Holmes said the goal is to make sure students begin the school year with new backpacks filled with supplies and the resources they need to succeed.

The event also gave families an opportunity to enjoy a Friday night together with food and music while preparing for the school year.

Organizers encouraged students to approach the new school year with confidence and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

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