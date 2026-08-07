Indio to Give Away 1,800 Free Backpacks, School Supplies Tonight

Indio families can get ready for the new school year with free backpacks and school supplies this Friday.

The city is hosting its fourth annual backpack giveaway during Food Truck Fridays on August 7.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Town Street and Bliss Avenue in downtown Indio.

Organizers will give away 1,800 backpacks and school supply kits on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The giveaway is supported by several community partners, including Costco, which donated an entire pallet of backpacks.

And there will be a sweet treat, too.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will hand out 1,000 free scoops during the event.

Organizers say the annual giveaway has become a family-friendly tradition that helps local students start the school year prepared.