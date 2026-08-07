NBC Palm Springs Anchor Caitlyn Kelley Begins Maternity Leave Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

NBC Palm Springs anchor Caitlyn Kelley is heading off on maternity leave as she prepares to welcome her baby, Frances.

Kelley’s colleagues surprised her in the newsroom with a farewell celebration, turning what was expected to be a regular news segment into a special sendoff.

Kelley said she and her family are expecting the baby to arrive Wednesday or Thursday, though the exact timing remains uncertain.

“Happy, healthy baby is all we can ask for,” Kelley said.

Her NBC Palm Springs colleagues wished her well as she begins this next chapter and prepares to welcome her new family member.

The newsroom also made sure viewers know they will continue to see familiar faces on the weekend while Kelley is away. Kai Beech will continue anchoring and Alondra Campos will join the weekend lineup to fill in for Kelley.

“I won’t be filling in very big shoes, but I’m so excited to meet baby Frances and I wish you the best,” Alondra said.

Kelley thanked her colleagues for their support throughout her pregnancy and acknowledged that leaving the newsroom temporarily was an emotional moment.

“You have all been so incredibly supportive this entire pregnancy,” Kelley said. “I’m excited to start my new family, but I’m going to miss my NBC family in the meantime.”

Kelley reassured her colleagues and viewers that she will return after maternity leave.

The newsroom celebration ended with a cake for Kelley to take home as her colleagues sent her off with their best wishes ahead of the baby’s arrival.

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