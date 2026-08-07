Purple Reigns: Jerry Steffen's Friday Pop Quiz Goes Full Prince and "Color Purple"

Jerry Steffen kicked off Friday, August 7 with a splash, literally, as National Water Balloon Day headlines a jam packed Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

The day also doubles as National Beach Party Day and International Sea Serpent Day, so if you're hitting the water this weekend, keep an eye out for Kraken or Nessie while you're at it. Friday also marks the halfway point of summer, and it's National Purple Heart Day, honoring service members wounded or killed in combat, an award first established by General George Washington back on August 7, 1782.

That splash of purple set the theme for today's pop quiz, with two questions built entirely around the color.

1) Prince's Purple Rain famously ties the color purple to love, faith, and the end of the world, but which other Prince hit also references purple in its lyrics?

A. 1999

B. Little Red Corvette

C. Raspberry Beret

2) The Color Purple, the 1985 coming of age drama following a young woman named Celie Harris Johnson through her brutal experiences in early 20th century North Carolina, launched a major Hollywood career. Who played Celie in the film?

A. Oprah Winfrey

B. Rae Dawn Chong

C. Whoopi Goldberg



Think you know your purple trivia? Watch the video above to see how Jerry and the morning crew scored, and stick around for movie headlines with Manny and the day's forecast coming up next.