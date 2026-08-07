Ramon Road Bridge Project Set to Bring Lane and Traffic Changes This Fall

Construction on the Ramon Road Bridge over the Whitewater River is expected to begin this fall, bringing changes to traffic patterns and travel times for drivers across the Coachella Valley.

The project will widen the existing bridge from four lanes to six lanes in each direction in an effort to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. Construction plans also include improvements designed to strengthen the bridge's structural resilience.

The project will also add new infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. A 5-foot sidewalk is planned along the north side of the bridge, while the south side will feature a 10-foot-wide multi-use path. A physical safety barrier will separate pedestrians and cyclists from vehicle traffic.

While the improvements are expected to provide long-term benefits, nearby businesses are preparing for potential disruptions during construction.

Lorena Ruiz, owner of Choice One Realty, said the project could create challenges for businesses in the area but believes the improvements are necessary.

“It’s probably going to be a nuisance,” Ruiz said. “Not sure how it’s going to affect our business here, but I do believe we need it and the benefit will be worth the trouble.”

Ruiz also expressed concerns about how construction could affect traffic if other major road closures happen at the same time.

“As we all know, when they close Vista Chino, Ramon is a mess,” she said. “So I hope they also have a plan on what they’re going to do if we’re in construction and also dealing with the closures on Vista Chino.”

Community meetings are expected to be held as the project moves forward, with construction plans calling for the work to continue into December 2028.

Drivers who regularly use Ramon Road should expect traffic changes once construction begins and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time.

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