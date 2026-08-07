Trump distances himself from voter frustration with GOP: ‘They’re not angry at me’

(CNN) — President Donald Trump distanced himself from voters’ ire with Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, telling Punchbowl News in an interview released Friday he thinks voters are angry with the party more generally, but not him.

“The question is will they vote? ‘Cause a lot of them are very angry at Republicans to be honest with you,” he said, noting that he’s not on the ballot and adding, “They’re not angry at me, but they are angry at Republicans.”

Republicans are trailing Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by 8 points among registered voters, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS out late last month, indicating the electorate is agitating for wholesale changes in Congress.

Democrats also continue to hold a significant advantage in voter enthusiasm and have a 20-point advantage in preferences among those who say they are extremely motivated to vote. And 63% of Americans say the GOP is focusing too little on cost-of-living issues, compared with 52% who say the Democrats aren’t spending enough time on it.

The president defended himself from criticisms within his own party that he doesn’t care about Congress and losing the majority, pointing to his endorsements and appearances on the trail while arguing that he doesn’t have to campaign because he’s not running.

“I could do a lot easier. I don’t have to be away in Nevada yesterday. I didn’t have to be in Los Angeles yesterday making speeches. I didn’t have to be supporting all the people. I have a lot, you know, I have a busy schedule,” Trump said.

He added, “I said to somebody, ‘Wait a minute. You don’t understand. I won. I’m not campaigning.’”

Trump committed in the interview to have MAGA Inc. — his super PAC which boasts a $400 million war chest — spend money in the midterms.

“I’m going to help Republicans,” Trump said.

There’s been some GOP anxiety over the fund, as the PAC accumulates millions of dollars but hasn’t started spending to boost members of the party. Trump argued that he controls the PAC, and can direct it to spend money in whatever manner he sees fit. “I could spend it on pretty much anything I want,” Trump said.

Members of the president’s political operation, including James Blair, who has taken leave from the White House help with Trump’s midterm strategy, have said they expected to financially aid Republicans in November. It remains unclear how much they plan to spend in the effort or when they plan to start spending.

Trump declines to support Thune as leader

As tensions have grown in recent weeks between Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Trump declined to support the South Dakota senator for another term leading Republicans in the chamber.

“I don’t want to get into that,” Trump said when asked about Thune in the interview taped on Thursday.

“I do have disagreements,” Trump said about his relationship with Thune, saying it was “unfortunate” he does not have the votes to pass the “SAVE America Act” and get rid of the filibuster.

Trump riled up MAGA Republicans to direct their ire at the GOP leader to pass the federal elections overhaul bill despite the Senate having already rejected it. And Thune has repeatedly rejected Trump’s calls to have his chamber vote to nuke the filibuster.

The split between Trump and Thune has widened since Trump moved to take out fellow Republican, Sen. John Cornyn, in his primary in May.

In the interview, Trump was much more complimentary of House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom he called a “fantastic person.”



