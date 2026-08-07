White House renews its attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Washington (CNN) — The White House is renewing its effort to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, according to a letter addressed to her attorney obtained by CNN.

The letter, dated August 5, said there is “sufficient reason to believe that you have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements,” and asked her to submit a written response to the allegations within 21 days. The Trump administration first raised the accusations last year, which prompted a Justice Department investigation. Cook has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

ABC News was the first to report on the letter.

The Supreme Court in June ruled that Cook wasn’t given the opportunity to address the administration’s accusations of mortgage fraud when President Donald Trump announced her firing last year. However, the ruling was narrow in scope as it did not determine there was enough cause to remove Cook based on the fraud allegations.

CNN has reached out to Cook’s attorney and the Fed for comment.



