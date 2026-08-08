An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, August 8, 2026!

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley-area through Sunday evening as peak temperatures reach the lower one-teens both afternoons.

Surface moisture will slowly rise each day into early next week. While Valley residents will feel a touch of humidity today and tomorrow, middle-of-the-day relative humidity will hover in the middle-20s on Monday, around 30% on Tuesday.

With just enough mid-level moisture in place on Sunday, there is the slight chance of a couple of afternoon mountain showers.

You can expect thicker clouds and additional moisture on Monday and Tuesday with a better shot of mountain storms. A few spill-over showers into the Coachella Valley are a possibility both days.

Because of additional cloud cover and elevated dew points, Valley midday temps will remain a few degrees below 110° for your Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings