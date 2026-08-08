Shadow Hills Girls Flag Football Wins Redlands Tournament

Shadow Hills girls flag football is making an early statement ahead of the upcoming high school football season.

The team went undefeated at the Redlands Tournament this weekend, capturing the championship while putting together a dominant defensive performance.

Shadow Hills recorded three shutout victories during the tournament, including impressive wins of 46-0 and 19-0.

The results are another sign of the team's potential heading into the regular season. While the head coach was unable to participate in an on-camera interview, he shared that he is extremely proud of the team and emphasized that the tournament victory is only the beginning.

With the regular season approaching quickly, Shadow Hills will now turn its attention toward continuing that momentum.

Friday Night Lights Returns

High school football is also right around the corner, and Friday Night Lights is returning to NBC Palm Springs with a new look.

This season will feature more coverage and opportunities to catch up with coaches throughout the year. NBC Palm Springs will also introduce a Top Five on Saturdays, leading into an official NBC Top Three on Sundays following Sunday Night Football.

Demuth Park Pickleball Expansion

And for pickleball fans, there is plenty of reason to celebrate on National Pickleball Day.

At Demuth Park in Palm Springs, the expansion of the facility is nearing completion. The project will increase the number of pickleball courts from 12 to 22, with lighting also expected to be installed.

The expansion should provide even more opportunities for players throughout the Coachella Valley to get on the courts—especially during the cooler hours of the evening.

For local sports fans, the upcoming high school football season and the continued growth of girls flag football and pickleball are adding even more excitement to the Coachella Valley sports scene.