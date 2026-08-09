AmDocs seeks local hosts for filmmakers during 2027 festival

The American Documentary Film Festival is looking for local residents willing to open their homes to filmmakers from around the world as part of its Homestay Host Program.

AmDocs 2027 runs March 16 through 22, bringing filmmakers and documentary lovers together in the Coachella Valley for a week of films, conversations and special events.

Through the Homestay Host Program, local residents with a spare bedroom, guest house or casita can provide visiting filmmakers with a place to stay — and an opportunity to experience the community beyond the festival.

Organizers say the program has created lasting friendships and cultural exchanges over the years, with hosts and filmmakers often enjoying the experience long after the festival ends.

One longtime host shared her experience after four years in the program, saying she initially wondered whether hosting as a single woman with an extra room was the right choice.

Instead, she said, the experience led to meaningful connections with filmmakers from around the world. On one occasion, she hosted a 25-year-old filmmaker from Scotland and later a 23-year-old student of Philippine descent attending school in Chicago.

"We enjoyed each other's company so much, we regretted that we didn't have more time together," she recalled.

There are benefits for hosts, too. Homestay hosts receive All Access Passes to the festival, which include unlimited film viewing, along with special invitations to AmDocs events.

Organizers are encouraging both new and returning hosts to sign up for the 2027 festival.

For residents interested in welcoming filmmakers into their homes, the Homestay Host Program offers a chance to support the arts, experience the festival from a unique perspective and become part of the community that helps make AmDocs possible.

Interested? Contact Jack Flint at jack.flint243@gmail.com.