An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 9, 2026!

Because high temperatures today will peak just above 110°, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Sunday evening.



Valley temperatures will back-off the next few days while middle and lower-level moisture increases.



There is a slight chance of a couple of mountain showers on Monday, followed by a much better shot of mountain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few light spill-over Coachella Valley showers are a 'maybe.'



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings