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An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 9, 2026!

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 9, 2026!

Because high temperatures today will peak just above 110°, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Sunday evening.

Valley temperatures will back-off the next few days while middle and lower-level moisture increases.

There is a slight chance of a couple of mountain showers on Monday, followed by a much better shot of mountain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few light spill-over Coachella Valley showers are a 'maybe.'

@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 8, 2026

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An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 9, 2026!