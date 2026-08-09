Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, August 9, 2026!
Because high temperatures today will peak just above 110°, the National Weather Service has posted an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Sunday evening.
Valley temperatures will back-off the next few days while middle and lower-level moisture increases.
There is a slight chance of a couple of mountain showers on Monday, followed by a much better shot of mountain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few light spill-over Coachella Valley showers are a 'maybe.'
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 8, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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