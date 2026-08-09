Police Investigating Incident at Splash House Event Early Sunday Morning that Injured 9

Palm Springs Police are investigating an assault that left 9 people injured at a Splash House event at the Palm Springs Air Museum early Sunday Morning.

Police say at about 1:37am officers who were working at the event were alerted to an apparent assault. More officers were sent to the scene and a preliminary investigation determined a dispute occurred and escalated with bottles being thrown into the crowd.

Nine people who were not involved in the initial dispute sustained minor injuries from broken glass. Two of them were treated at the scene, and the remaining seven were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. It's not known if any of them remain hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon.

NBC Palm Springs has been in touch with representatives of Splash House who said they have no further comment beyond what Palm Springs Police have reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police would like anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call them at 760-323-8116.

A second weekend of Splash House will get underway Friday and continue through Sunday at the Renaissance, Hilton and Saguaro hotels with another late night event on Saturday at the Palm Springs Air Museum.