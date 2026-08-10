7UP Changes Its Recipe for the First Time in 15 Years

7UP is changing its taste.

The lemon-lime soda is permanently reformulating its recipe for the first time in 15 years, with the company reducing the lemon flavor and making lime more prominent.

The new recipe is being described as “lime-forward” and is designed in part to appeal to younger consumers who have shown a growing preference for citrus flavors.

Drew Panayiotou, chief marketing and innovation officer at 7UP parent company Keurig Dr Pepper, said the new formula took two years to develop. The company says its research found that 72% of Gen Z and Gen Alpha beverage drinkers prefer citrus-forward flavors such as lime.

The change will also bring a new look to 7UP packaging, with the words “lime lemon” prominently displayed along with a redesigned vertical logo. The updated recipe will also be used for Cherry 7UP and new zero-sugar versions expected to debut in mid-August.

The lemon-lime soda category generates about $5 billion in annual US revenue. Coca-Cola's Sprite remains the dominant brand, holding a 9% share of 2025 sales, while 7UP accounted for about 1.2%, according to Beverage Digest.

The category is also facing competition from brands including PepsiCo's Starry and newer “better-for-you” beverages such as Olipop and Zevia.

7UP executives say the reformulation is an effort to keep the nearly century-old brand relevant as consumer tastes change.

“The biggest risk you have with brands is stagnation and not wanting to evolve,” Panayiotou said.

The company says the new flavor is intended to preserve the familiar character of 7UP while giving the drink a more noticeable lime taste.