An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Monday, August 10. 2026!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of clouds today with elevated humidity and near-normal high temperatures around 109°. You can expect more-of-the-same for Tuesday, but with slightly below-normal highs closer to 107°.

With elevated mid-level moisture over Southern California, you can expect a few mountain storms both today and tomorrow. As far as the Valley is concerned, there is a chance of a few spill-over sprinkles today followed by a few very light showers on Tuesday.

Both Valley temps and dew points back-off on Wednesday, but only slightly. While our midday numbers will peak around 105°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity will bottom-out in the 20s.

Valley highs will be at their lowest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday when temps peak in the lower-100s each afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings