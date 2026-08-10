Beloved Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie Dies After Weeks of Care

The beloved bald eagle known as Jackie has died after more than three weeks of intensive medical care at the Ojai Raptor Center.

The center announced Monday that Patient 26-519 died in the early hours of the morning after her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the efforts of its veterinary team and consulting specialists.

Jackie was the adult bald eagle believed to be part of the famous breeding pair from Big Bear Valley, where she and her longtime mate, Shadow, became widely known through the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle nest camera. The Ojai Raptor Center said when she arrived at the facility in July that it could not independently confirm her identity, but described her as an adult bald eagle believed to be part of a well-known Big Bear-area breeding pair.

Jackie was found grounded and unable to fly on July 18 and was transferred to the Ojai Raptor Center for treatment. She initially showed some encouraging signs, including eating and becoming more alert, but her condition remained critical.

The center later reported that Jackie was suffering from severe anemia and inflammation affecting her kidneys. She received a blood transfusion and continued to receive intensive veterinary care. Her condition fluctuated throughout her treatment, with blood values showing periods of improvement followed by significant setbacks.

In early August, her anemia worsened again. The veterinary team conducted additional advanced diagnostic testing, including a contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy, while consulting with specialists and government wildlife agencies.

By the weekend, Jackie remained critically ill. The Ojai Raptor Center said her packed cell volume, a measure of the percentage of red blood cells in her blood, had fallen below 6%. It later increased to 9%, but the center said her overall condition remained extremely serious.

The Ojai Raptor Center said Jackie remained on oxygen therapy, supportive treatment and around-the-clock monitoring in its intensive care unit during her final days.

"Throughout her time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest," the center said.

Her remains have been transferred to the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The center said it is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and plans to release a more comprehensive statement with additional information about Jackie's treatments and test results.

Jackie's illness and treatment drew widespread attention from people around the world who had followed her life in Big Bear Valley. The Ojai Raptor Center said thousands of people had followed her journey, offered support and hoped for her recovery.

"Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her," the center said.

Jackie's longtime mate, Shadow, and the Big Bear Valley eagle family have been followed by viewers through the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest camera for years. The pair's story has attracted a worldwide audience and helped raise awareness about bald eagles and the importance of protecting their habitat.

The Ojai Raptor Center asked the public for patience and kindness as its staff processes the loss.

"To everyone who cared about Patient 26-519, thank you," the center said. "Thank you for your messages, your prayers, your encouragement, and for standing beside our team throughout these past weeks."

The center said Jackie brought people together through a shared love of wildlife and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her care.