Beloved Big Bear Bald Eagle Jackie Dies at Ojai Raptor Center

A bald eagle who captured the attention of millions of people around the world has died.

The Ojai Raptor Center announced that Jackie, the beloved bald eagle who lived at Big Bear Lake for about 14 years, died in the early hours Monday after more than three weeks of intensive medical treatment.

Jackie was brought to the Ojai Raptor Center after suffering injuries during a territorial fight involving two younger bald eagles near her nest at Big Bear Lake.

The center said Jackie's condition had deteriorated in recent days despite intensive treatment, oxygen therapy, supportive care and around-the-clock monitoring. An update over the weekend revealed that Jackie was critically ill and suffering from extreme anemia.

Her death has been met with an outpouring of grief from people who followed her life through the popular Big Bear bald eagle livestream.

Jackie's longtime partner, Shadow, remains in the Big Bear area. The pair raised chicks together and became a favorite among viewers who watched their nest and followed their lives online.

Jenny Voisard, a spokesperson for Friends of Big Bear Valley, remembered Jackie as both a fierce protector and a devoted mother and mate.

"She was a wonderful mate to Shadow. She was fierce but she was also tender," Voisard said. "I think we learned so much about eagles and nature and family and ourselves because of her."

The Ojai Raptor Center said Jackie's remains have been transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The center said it is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and CDFW and plans to release a more comprehensive statement with additional information about Jackie's treatment and test results.

The center also asked the public for patience and kindness as staff process the loss.

For thousands of people who watched Jackie and Shadow over the years, her death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the story of one of California's most beloved bald eagles.

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