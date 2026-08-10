Berger Foundation Iceplex Reopens Next to Acrisure Arena

Ice skating is back in the Coachella Valley.

The Berger Foundation Iceplex next to Acrisure Arena reopened to the public Monday, giving skaters a chance to return to the rink just in time to beat the summer heat.

Crews spent last week preparing the ice, including painting the surface and adding logos throughout the rink. The iconic Coachella Valley Firebirds logo once again sits at center ice.

The first public skating session of the day began at 9:20 a.m. and was reserved for adults. The rink then opened to skaters of all ages in the afternoon.

The Iceplex, located next to the home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, offers another way for residents and visitors to stay active while escaping the desert's summer temperatures.

For local hockey fans and recreational skaters, the reopening marks the return of a popular community ice-skating destination.