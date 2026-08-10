Car Crashes Into Palm Springs Apartment, Displacing Residents

Three Palm Springs residents are displaced after an SUV crashed into their apartment building Monday morning, leaving a large hole in the structure.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. near South Calle Encilia in Palm Springs. Fire crews arrived to find an unoccupied Toyota Highlander partially inside the building.

The impact caused significant damage to the apartment complex, prompting crews to evacuate the first and second floors while building and safety officials evaluated the structure.

A gas leak was also reported following the crash but was secured by crews.

Residents who were forced from their homes are waiting for officials to determine when it will be safe to return. A building inspector continued assessing the structural damage Monday.

One resident said the driver was reportedly attempting to dispose of garbage and had parked near a curb before the crash occurred.

"Everything happened so quick," the resident said, adding that the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents and families while they wait to learn when they can safely return home.

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