Clear the Shelters Returns to Palm Springs With Free Pet Adoptions

Pet lovers in the Coachella Valley will have another opportunity to give a shelter animal a forever home as Clear the Shelters returns to Palm Springs this weekend.

NBC Palm Springs is once again a proud sponsor of the nationwide pet adoption effort. The station has partnered with the event for several years, helping hundreds of pets find new families.

As part of this weekend's event, adoption fees will be waived Saturday and Sunday, August 15 and 16, at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

But bringing home a new pet is about more than the adoption itself. Experts say the first few weeks can be an important adjustment period for a dog that has experienced the stress of being in a shelter.

Brett Endes, known as the "dog savant," says one of the biggest mistakes new adopters make is expecting their dog to immediately feel comfortable in a new home.

Instead, Endes recommends keeping the first few weeks calm and low-pressure.

A newly adopted dog has gone through major changes and needs time to understand that its new environment is safe. Establishing consistent routines can help build trust and allow the dog's personality to emerge naturally.

Early training should also focus on communication rather than overwhelming the dog with expectations. Simple commands such as "sit," "place" and "come," along with rewarding attention and calm behavior, can help establish a positive relationship.

That early training can also strengthen the bond between a new pet and its family, potentially creating a lifelong friendship.

NBC Palm Springs will continue covering Clear the Shelters throughout the week as local animals look for their forever homes.

For local families considering adoption, this weekend's waived adoption fees provide an opportunity to welcome a new furry family member while helping a shelter pet find a permanent home.